Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of Bilibili worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,433,000 after buying an additional 3,294,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bilibili by 156.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,272 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,779,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,580,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after buying an additional 736,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.35.

BILI opened at $45.30 on Friday. Bilibili Inc – has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

