Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,303 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,840 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,981,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,774 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,235,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 903,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGC. Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.