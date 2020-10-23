Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,443 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 904.4% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,608,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,706,000 after buying an additional 2,348,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 245.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,474,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,149 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,599,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,550,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,744,000 after acquiring an additional 880,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,136,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,236,000 after acquiring an additional 860,768 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

