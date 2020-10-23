Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Guardant Health worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.1% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

GH opened at $102.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $113.74.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,262,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,749,532 shares in the company, valued at $231,483,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,559,797 shares of company stock valued at $764,386,925. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

