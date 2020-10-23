Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $9.93 Million in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,929,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 36.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $2,598,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,734,000.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.42.

NYSE:CRL opened at $233.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.88. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $250.29.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.