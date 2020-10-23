Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 7,803 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after buying an additional 189,460 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $13,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 100.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $6,330,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $6,453,193.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,740,862.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

TTEK opened at $105.40 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

