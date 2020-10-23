Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 8,344 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.28. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

