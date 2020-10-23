Reviewing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and CEVA (NYSE:CEVA)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 2.78 $272.65 million N/A N/A CEVA $87.15 million 11.07 $30,000.00 $0.14 310.86

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Microelectronics and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 3 7 0 2.70 CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential downside of 9.25%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $46.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 9.45% 7.60% 4.29% CEVA 1.58% 2.20% 1.86%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats CEVA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also researches, develops, and manufactures products in the solar energy and LED industries. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications. The company also provides IPs for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

