Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Shares Gap Up to $9.14

Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $10.00. Voxeljet shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $48.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.47). Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 67.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VJET. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Voxeljet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Voxeljet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Voxeljet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

