Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.64% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 78.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 209,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

