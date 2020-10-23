Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

In other IQVIA news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock valued at $494,977,443 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $169.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $176.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

