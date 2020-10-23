Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 50.0% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,413,000 after purchasing an additional 390,253 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of State Street by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,599 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

