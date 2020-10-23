Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 14,266.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.98.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

