Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BP by 68.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BP by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. AlphaValue cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

