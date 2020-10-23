53,979 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,680,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $44,547,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 48.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 604,573 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

