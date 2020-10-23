Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after acquiring an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,031,000 after buying an additional 2,459,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 76.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,481,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,883,000 after buying an additional 643,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 130.85, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Waste Connections’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

