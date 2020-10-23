IBM Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. FMR LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,166,000 after acquiring an additional 756,289 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,353,000 after buying an additional 451,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,049,000 after buying an additional 443,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,670,000 after buying an additional 306,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,934,000 after buying an additional 249,486 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR stock opened at $178.44 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

