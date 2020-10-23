VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $2.00. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 43,556 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 84.97%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

