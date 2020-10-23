Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

