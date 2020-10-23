IBM Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 4,629 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Henry Schein by 99.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 628,306 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,344.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 417,250 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 183.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after buying an additional 352,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after buying an additional 350,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

