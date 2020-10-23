Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.41.

Shares of FANG opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

