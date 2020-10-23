IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $245.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.42. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $55.42 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,546,680.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 40,591 shares worth $11,297,268. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

