IBM Retirement Fund Invests $242,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 348.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Chemed by 48.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 8.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
Chemed stock opened at $488.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $528.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.83.
In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at $77,323,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,341 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
