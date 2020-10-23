IBM Retirement Fund Invests $242,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 348.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Chemed by 48.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 8.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed stock opened at $488.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $528.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.83.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at $77,323,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,341 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.