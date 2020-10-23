Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,442 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 30,282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Markston International LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 128.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,009 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $101.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $139.32. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.