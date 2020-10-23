Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 80.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 45,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 103.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,599.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $107,501.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,659 shares of company stock worth $7,430,836. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -315.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

