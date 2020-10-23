Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,914,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $599.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.30. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $663.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.54.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.