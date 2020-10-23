Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 12-Month High at $188.02

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $188.02 and last traded at $187.04, with a volume of 92 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.85.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average is $152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,332,181.62. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,074,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,652,718.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $110,330.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,081,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,977,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,941 shares of company stock valued at $34,497,010. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,187,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,495,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

