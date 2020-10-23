Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 35.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.52 ($7.67).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.04 ($9.46) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc.
Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc.
Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Charter Communications Inc
Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Charter Communications Inc
Morningstar Hits New 12-Month High at $188.02
Morningstar Hits New 12-Month High at $188.02
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Given a €5.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Given a €5.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts
NVR PT Raised to $5,400.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NVR PT Raised to $5,400.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals PT Lowered to $195.00
Ligand Pharmaceuticals PT Lowered to $195.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report