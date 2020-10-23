Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 35.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.52 ($7.67).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.04 ($9.46) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

