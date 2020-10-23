NVR (NYSE:NVR) PT Raised to $5,400.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,668.25.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,135.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,138.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,559.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $56.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVR will post 223.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in NVR by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.