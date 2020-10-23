Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) PT Lowered to $195.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 130.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

LGND stock opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.11.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,777,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,081 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

