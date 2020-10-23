BWS Financial Increases Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target to $37.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BWS Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,091,218. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.