Jonathan M. Craig Sells 6,326 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 30.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 19,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

