Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

