Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth $231,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 7.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PUK stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. Prudential plc has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $42.55.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.