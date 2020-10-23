Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $4,561,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at $130,636,264.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,843,622 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $151.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.01. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $160.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

