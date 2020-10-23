Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,260 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after acquiring an additional 675,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 103.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 438,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 219,315 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2,070.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 184,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 56.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 409,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,409 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

