Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.