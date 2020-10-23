509 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after buying an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,923,000 after purchasing an additional 114,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,390 shares of company stock valued at $19,718,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.05.

Shares of ISRG opened at $732.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $710.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.