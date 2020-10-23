Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 138,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,729,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 652,594 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $586,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,904 shares in the company, valued at $12,591,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,502 shares of company stock worth $14,695,175 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

