Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Align Technology by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Align Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.07.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $453.23 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $459.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.16. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

