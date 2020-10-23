Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 70.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 70.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $116.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

