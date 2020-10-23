Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 119 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.24.

SGEN opened at $200.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.84. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.89 and a beta of 1.13. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.