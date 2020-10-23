Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Scott Scheimreif Sells 20,507 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $615,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Scheimreif also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Scott Scheimreif sold 281 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $8,430.00.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 103.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 106.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 79,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

