Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Scott Scheimreif Sells 20,507 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $615,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Scott Scheimreif also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 10th, Scott Scheimreif sold 281 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $8,430.00.
NASDAQ IRDM opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 103.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 106.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 79,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
