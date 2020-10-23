IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.4% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,269,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,288,000 after purchasing an additional 631,668 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 121.1% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 3,505,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,224,000 after purchasing an additional 592,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 601.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,279,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,939,000 after buying an additional 2,812,124 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.68 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,890 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

