IBM Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. State Street Corp raised its position in 10x Genomics by 51.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 10x Genomics by 363.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,168 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,660,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,170,432.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

10x Genomics stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

