215 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Ferrari from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $190.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $199.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

