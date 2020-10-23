Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 279.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 202,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 340.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMQ stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.