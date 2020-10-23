Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

