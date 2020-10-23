Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMNB. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

