552 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Ball by 8,261.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Ball by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,037 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ball by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 119,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ball by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.